Google takes the fight to rivals; integrates Google Meet video conferencing app with Gmail

Google Meet has arrived in the Gmail app for Android and iOS. Starting today, Gmail users will no longer require the Google Meet app to join a meeting, thanks to the direct integration with Google’s email service.

Google recently integrated the Google Meet video conferencing app in Gmail’s web version. With the integration extended to the Gmail app on Android and iOS, users will no longer require a dedicated Google Meet app. When someone sends you a meeting link, you can attend the call by tapping on ‘Join’ directly from your Gmail app’s Inbox.

In the coming days, Google will also introduce a ‘Meet’ tab at the bottom of the Gmail app. The new tab will show users all their upcoming meetings in Google Calendar. The tab will also let users start a meeting, get a link to share or schedule a meeting in Calendar.

You can always turn off the Meet integration in the settings menu.

Google made Meet free for all users in April after seeing a rising demand for video-conferencing apps during the pandemic. Since then, the platform reportedly crossed over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store in May.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy