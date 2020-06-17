App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google takes the fight to rivals; integrates Google Meet video conferencing app with Gmail

With the integration extended to the Gmail app on Android and iOS, users will no longer require a dedicated Google Meet app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google Meet has arrived in the Gmail app for Android and iOS. Starting today, Gmail users will no longer require the Google Meet app to join a meeting, thanks to the direct integration with Google’s email service.

Google recently integrated the Google Meet video conferencing app in Gmail’s web version. With the integration extended to the Gmail app on Android and iOS, users will no longer require a dedicated Google Meet app. When someone sends you a meeting link, you can attend the call by tapping on ‘Join’ directly from your Gmail app’s Inbox.

In the coming days, Google will also introduce a ‘Meet’ tab at the bottom of the Gmail app. The new tab will show users all their upcoming meetings in Google Calendar. The tab will also let users start a meeting, get a link to share or schedule a meeting in Calendar.

You can always turn off the Meet integration in the settings menu.

related news

Google made Meet free for all users in April after seeing a rising demand for video-conferencing apps during the pandemic. Since then, the platform reportedly crossed over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store in May. 

The company recently rolled out a new noise cancellation feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to cancel out the noise in the background for an enhanced video calling experience. This feature will first be available on the web version, followed by a release on the Android and iOS app.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Google #video calling apps

