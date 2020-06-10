App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Meet gets AI, machine learning-based noise cancellation feature for video calls

Google Meet's new feature is still work-in-progress but users will get it by the end of June. Read on to know how to enable the feature

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has rolled out a new noise cancellation feature on its video-conferencing service, Google Meet. The feature uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to cancel out the noise in the background for an enhanced video calling experience.

The feature was announced in April for G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers. Google is currently rolling out the feature, which should be available for everyone by the end of June. Also called as ‘Denoiser’, the feature will first be available on the web version, followed by a release on the Android and iOS app, reported VentureBeat. 

Serge Lachapelle, G Suite director of product management, gave a demo on how the denoiser works using a snack bag, a clicking pen and rotating a metal object in a glass. The video shows how the feature is able to cancel the unwanted sound, keeping Lachapelle’s voice clear.

Close

related news

Lachapelle noted that the feature will also be useful to remove other kinds of noise like the barking of dogs, noise from home appliances like vacuum cleaners, and children crying. 

Noise cancellation on Google Meet uses a machine learning model capable of distinguishing between noise and speech. The process involves sending the user’s voice from the device to the Google data centre, where it goes through the machine learning model. Post-processing, the data is re-encrypted and sent back to the Meet call.

The feature is still a work-in-progress. However, users will get the feature by the end of June. 

To enable noise cancellation on Google Meet,

  1. Go to Google Meet

  2. Open Settings

  3. Select Audio and tap on the ‘Noise Cancellation’ toggle to enable or disable. The feature is ON by default.



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 11:15 am

tags #Google #google meet

