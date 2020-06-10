Google Meet gets AI, machine learning-based noise cancellation feature for video calls

Google has rolled out a new noise cancellation feature on its video-conferencing service, Google Meet. The feature uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to cancel out the noise in the background for an enhanced video calling experience.

The feature was announced in April for G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers. Google is currently rolling out the feature, which should be available for everyone by the end of June. Also called as ‘Denoiser’, the feature will first be available on the web version, followed by a release on the Android and iOS app, reported VentureBeat.

Serge Lachapelle, G Suite director of product management, gave a demo on how the denoiser works using a snack bag, a clicking pen and rotating a metal object in a glass. The video shows how the feature is able to cancel the unwanted sound, keeping Lachapelle’s voice clear.

Lachapelle noted that the feature will also be useful to remove other kinds of noise like the barking of dogs, noise from home appliances like vacuum cleaners, and children crying.

Noise cancellation on Google Meet uses a machine learning model capable of distinguishing between noise and speech. The process involves sending the user’s voice from the device to the Google data centre, where it goes through the machine learning model. Post-processing, the data is re-encrypted and sent back to the Meet call.

The feature is still a work-in-progress. However, users will get the feature by the end of June.



Go to Google Meet

Open Settings

Select Audio and tap on the ‘Noise Cancellation’ toggle to enable or disable. The feature is ON by default.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

To enable noise cancellation on Google Meet,