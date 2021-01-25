MARKET NEWS

Google Search on mobile is getting a facelift; all you need to know

The new visual update will make the text easier to read thanks to a larger and bolder font. Google’s search results will now take up more of the screen, something that the search team calls ‘edge to edge design’.

Rohith Bhaskar
January 25, 2021 / 10:06 PM IST
Google says it's focusing on making search more simplified to get people the results they want faster.

Google says it’s focusing on making search more simplified to get people the results they want faster.

To make information more discernible on a smartphone, Google has announced a new update that seeks to give search results, a much-needed facelift.

The company says it’s focusing on making search more simplified to get people the results they want faster.

The new visual update will make the text easier to read thanks to a larger and bolder font. Google’s search results will now take up more of the screen, something that the search team calls ‘edge to edge design’.

They will also reduce the use of shadows to make text stand out more which allows you to see what you want at a glance.

The team also experimented with lots of bold colours and focused on centring content and images against a clean background, using colour to naturally guide the eyes to find what they are looking for.

Google is also borrowing from its design language from other services to introduce consistency across platforms along with the use of Google’s own font.

The main aim of the new visual update is to create more visual space for the content to reside in, which in turn helps keep the search results in focus and makes it easier to read.

In a blog post, Google’s Aileen Cheng, who led the redesign on mobile platforms, said, “We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily, I find it really refreshing. To me, it’s a breath of fresh air!”

Commenting on the task of redesigning a search tool for the world, Cheng said, “Rethinking the visual design for something like Search is really complex, that’s especially true given how much Google Search has evolved. We’re not just organizing the web’s information, but all the world’s information.”

“We started with organizing web pages, but now there’s so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of."
Rohith Bhaskar
TAGS: #Google #Google Search #smartphones #Technology
first published: Jan 25, 2021 10:06 pm

