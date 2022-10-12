English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google says Pixel Watch to get 3 years of updates, announces Pixel Buds Pro new EQ feature

    The new Google Pixel Watch will get three years of software updates, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 gets four years of updates

    Moneycontrol News
    October 12, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

    Google has confirmed that the Pixel Watch will get three years of updates. The American tech giant 2021 revamped its Wear OS operating system, called Wear OS 3, which the company developed in collaboration with Fitbit. The company has also announced a much-anticipated feature for the Pixel Buds Pro.

    Wear OS 3 is running on a handful of smartwatches including the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Google’s own Pixel Watch. Wired recently spoke to Björn Kilburn, Google's director of product management for Wear OS, to get a better idea of where the platform is headed.

    Kilburn said that unlike Wear OS 2, watch manufacturers were responsible for over-the-air updates in Wear OS 3. For example, the new Google Pixel Watch will get three years of software updates, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 gets four years of updates, the report said.

    Apple offered four years of updates with its Watch Series 3.

    The report said this does open Wear OS to fragmentation—a massive problem with Android phones—where billions of older devices are not able to access the latest version of the operating system, causing potential security risks.

    Close

    Related stories

    Google also confirmed a new feature for the Pixel Buds Pro (Review). The company's newest premium true wireless earbuds are getting a much-needed five-band customisable EQ. As we said in our Pixel Buds Pro review, the custom EQ was the only thing missing on the new earbuds.

    Google’s custom EQ feature is rolling out to users and could take around a week to reach all users. You will need to be on version 1.0.474476083 of the Pixel Buds app to access the new EQ feature. With the update, the Pixel Buds Pro will offer a five-band custom EQ as well as six preset options tuned by Google’s engineers.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google #Google Pixel #Samsung #smartwatches #Wear OS
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 03:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.