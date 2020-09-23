172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|google-pixel-5-specifications-leaked-ahead-of-the-google-event-on-september-30-5874191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 5 specifications leaked ahead of the Google event on September 30

The pricing details will be unveiled at the Google Pixel 5 launch event.

Moneycontrol News

Google is hosting an online event on September 30 where we can expect the Google Pixel 5 launch alongside new Chromecast and Nest audio devices. Ahead of the Google event, Pixel 5 specifications have been leaked.

Google Pixel 5 specifications (leaked)

Leaked Google Pixel 5 specs suggest that the Android flagship smartphone from Google will be a premium mid-range offering. The Google Pixel 5 specifications leaked by WinFuture reveal that the smartphone will sport a 6-inch 90Hz display and have a 432PPI with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen will also come with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6. 

Like the Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 5 will have thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner of the screen. The phone is said to be made of 100 percent recycled aluminium and will have an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, Google Pixel 5 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. The Pixel 5 will also launch a 4,080mAh battery that supports wireless charging with a reverse-power capability.

In terms of optics, Pixel 5 will sport a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12.2MP main camera and a 16MP wide-angle camera has a 107-degree FOV with f/2.2. This camera setup will support 4K 60FPS and 1080p 240FPS video recording. For selfies, there will be an 8MP front camera.

Pixel 5 is likely to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The pricing details will be unveiled at the Google Pixel 5 launch event. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5 will not launch in India.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 11:15 am

