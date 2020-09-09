In Pics | Best Android 11 features: Priority conversations, chat bubbles and more

The latest Android 11 has received a bunch of new features focusing on improving the user experience while ensuring better privacy standards. Pranav Hegde Google has rolled out Android 11 to Pixel devices. The latest Android 11 has received a bunch of new features focusing on improving the user experience while ensuring better privacy standards. Improved app permissions | The biggest highlight of Android 11 features is giving users more control for app permissions. Google will let users set one-time app permissions following the Android 11 update. This means that users will be able to give apps permission to access the smartphone’s microphone, camera, location, etc. particularly for that one instance. If you haven't used an app in a while, you may not want it to keep accessing your data. So Android will reset permissions for your unused apps. You can always turn permissions back on. Google has also introduced Chat Bubbles on Android 11 that is a feature similar to Facebook Messenger. The feature pops out conversations, giving users one-tap access to open a full conversation, thus avoiding the need to switch back and forth between apps. In Android 11, Google is making some rearrangements in the notification tray for message notifications. For instance, Android 11 will move all of your conversations across multiple messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notification section. You can also mark a conversation as a priority, which will pin it to the top so that you do not miss out any key notification, even when ‘Do Not Disturb’ is enabled. Screen recording | The new Android 11 update also brings support for native screen-recording. You can record with sound from your mic, device or both. The feature has been available on iOS and many Android devices running on different skins for quite some time. Predictive tools | Smart replies on Android 11 are intelligently suggested based on what is been said in the conversation. App suggestions will recommend apps based on your routine. You can see what you need throughout the day at the bottom of your home screen. Smart folders will help organise apps and suggest folder names based on the theme like work, home, photography, etc. Voice access | Voice access has received an upgrade in Android 11 and now lets users control their smartphone with voice commands. You can use your voice to open apps, navigate, and edit text hands-free. The accessibility feature can now understand screen content and context and generate labels and access points for accessibility commands. Media controls | In Android 11, the media controls, that would typically show up at the top of the notifications, has been moved to Quick Settings. The media control card will let users switch the device on while the audio or video content is playing on. Simply tap on the device name to select the device you want to switch to for playing audio or video. New Power button menu | Android 11 will also help in better management of connected devices. You can now quickly access and control your smart devices in one place by long pressing on the power button. Adjusting the temperature, turning on the lights or unlocking the front door can now be done with a tap without opening multiple apps. Android 11 eligible devices | Android 11 will be available for download on eligible Google Pixel devices namely, Pixel 2, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3A series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4A. Google has also made the Android 11 update available to select Oppo, Realme, OnePlus and Xiaomi devices. First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:41 am