In Pics | Best Android 11 features: Priority conversations, chat bubbles and more

Improved app permissions | The biggest highlight of Android 11 features is giving users more control for app permissions. Google will let users set one-time app permissions following the Android 11 update. This means that users will be able to give apps permission to access the smartphone’s microphone, camera, location, etc. particularly for that one instance. If you haven't used an app in a while, you may not want it to keep accessing your data. So Android will reset permissions for your unused apps. You can always turn permissions back on.