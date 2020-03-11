App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4a video leak reveals phone details, specifications

There’s also the return of the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Pixel 4a.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as Google confirmed the cancellation of its annual Google I/O 2020 developer conference citing coronavirus (COVID-19), a video has leaked details and specifications of its Lite flagship smartphone the Pixel 4a.

The device was to be launched at the event and the tech giant said it is "finding ways" to host its annual conference. The new launch date for the 4a is not confirmed as yet and Google has not had the best experience hiding details of its upcoming smartphones.

The Pixel 4a has leaked a couple of times prior to the latest hands-on video as well. The latest video, although in Spanish, does reiterate the previous render images of Pixel 4a.

Also Read: Here's why the India launch of Pixel 4a should excite you 

If the alleged smartphone in the video is indeed the Pixel 4a, Google will ditch the notch for a punch-hole cutout that will house the front camera. The rear camera module resembles the premium variant but features only a single lens setup. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the 3.5mm headphone jack make a return on the Pixel 4a.

The video confirms the Pixel 4a will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and 6GB RAM. The unit showcased in the video has 64GB internal storage and it is currently unknown if a 128GB variant would be available.

It is also revealed that the Pixel 4a will have a 5.81-inch Full HD+ display without 90Hz refresh rate. With the 3,080 mAh battery, skipping high refresh rate could be a good decision.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:45 am

tags #gadgets #Google #smartphones

