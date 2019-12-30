App
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4a image renders reveal punch-hole screen, Pixel 4-like camera module

The reason we suspect that the Pixel 4a will come to India is because of these early render images.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google Pixel 4 was one of the most anticipated and controversial smartphones of 2019. The Google flagship smartphone is not coming to India, primarily due to its Soli feature. However, the latest leak hints that Google might fill the void with the launch of Pixel 4a.

The Pixel 4a would be a watered-down version of the Pixel 4, similar to what the Pixel 3a (review) was for the Pixel 3. A latest report by 91Mobiles, in collaboration with leaker OnLeaks, reveals the design and specifications of the Pixel 4a. 

The reason we suspect that the Pixel 4a will come to India is because of these early render images. Unlike the Pixel 4, the Pixel 4a has considerably narrow bezels, which hints at the absence of Project Soli chip and other sensors required for Motion Sense. The screen is expected to be either 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch tall and would feature a punch-hole on the top-left corner for the front camera.

Close

It is likely that Google Pixel 4a’s front camera will support AI face unlock. As a more secure measure, the Pixel 4a would feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, according to render images.

related news

On the matte finish rear panel, there is a single rear camera, which we assume is going to be the same 12.2MP sensor found on Pixel 4. The Pixel 4a camera module, which resembles the one found on Pixel 4, also houses the LED flash and some more sensors.

The right edge features an orange-coloured power button and the volume rocker, leaving the left side completely blank. At the top edge, there is the 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes room for the USB Type-C port and speaker grille at the bottom edge.

Google Pixel 4a specifications are currently unknown. Apart from the 12.2MP rear camera, we can expect Google to launch a 4GB+64GB variant at least. The affordable Pixel 4a could feature either a Snapdragon 730 or 765 processor. Pixel 4a is expected to launch during the first half of 2020.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 12:17 pm

