you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak kills Google I/O 2020, co may host online-only event

Google I/O 2020 joins the long list of tech events that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has cancelled its annual conference, Google I/O 2020, citing coronavirus concerns. The company is currently finding new ways to host its developer conference, which will now most likely be an online event.

“Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have decided to cancel this year's physical event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. It's sad that we won't be able to gather as a developer community, but your health and safety is our priority,” Google said.

The company has also sent out emails to attendees who had registered for the event and assured refunds for their tickets. “All guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13,” the statement read.

Further, registered guests for Google I/O 2020 will be granted an option to purchase next year’s conference tickets.

related news

Google I/O 2020 joins the long list of tech events that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Mobile World Congress 2020, GDC 2020, Facebook’s F8 and the Geneva Motor Show were cancelled for the same reasons.

In India, Xiaomi announced that it will host online-only launch events in March after reports emerged of suspected coronavirus cases in the country. Realme also followed and announced an online-only Realme 6 series launch event on March 5.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 11:03 am

tags #coronavirus #gadgets #Google

most popular

