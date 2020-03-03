Realme 6 series launch event in New Delhi cancelled amid Coronavirus concerns

India is undoubtedly one of Realme’s biggest market, if not the biggest. The Chinese smartphone maker recently announced its first 5G flagship smartphone in India in the form of the X50 Pro 5G. The device was the first 5G smartphone to arrive in India, while the launch was carried out simultaneously as the global unveil.

This week, the Chinese smartphone maker had been gearing up to reveal the Realme 6 series in the country. However, the launch event that was scheduled to take place on March 5 in New Delhi has been called off due to recent reports of COVID-19 detection in the nation’s capital.

Realme wrote in an email statement; “We have been closely monitoring the situation since yesterday, and the safety of our attendees, fans, customers, volunteers, media and staff always comes first.”

However, Realme has confirmed that it will still be unveiling the device as scheduled in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium at a closed-door event without any attendees. Realme India Chief Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm that the livestream will be broadcast as scheduled.The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are expected to offer major improvements over their predecessors. The company has already confirmed that the 6 series will pack a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 90Hz display and super-fast 30W fast charging. Moreover, the Realme 6 Pro will get two front cameras as opposed to one on the vanilla Realme 6. The Realme 6 series is also expected to arrive at a higher price than its predecessors.