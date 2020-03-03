Coronavirus outbreak | Xiaomi India cancels on-ground Redmi Note 9 series launch event

Xiaomi has issued a statement stating that it will only host online events for its smartphones launching in March 2020. The company’s decision came after the global outbreak of COVID-19, which is now spreading its foot in India as well.

Xiaomi is scheduled to host the Redmi Note 9 series launch on March 12 in India. The company typically hosts its Note series launch events by inviting the media and Mi Fans for them to get hands-on experience.

With the Note 9 series, Xiaomi has decided to launch the devices — Note 9 and Note 9 Pro — online.

“We are taking this decision with the objective of reducing exposure risk to Coronavirus COVID-19 for our Mi fans, media friends, partners and Xiaomi employees,” Xiaomi said in its press statement.

“Reports of community spread are coming in from various parts of the world. In certain media reports, there are also instances of asymptomatic carriers, meaning a person could be a carrier of the virus without exhibiting any symptoms of the flu,” the statement further read.

While the March events are confirmed to be online-only, the company will analyse the situation and give an update regarding future launches by the end of March.

Lastly, the company said that Note 9 series will be launched on the company’s social media channels and its official website. “This is an extremely difficult decision for us as we love bringing the latest tech to all of you, but above all we value your safety and good health,” Xiaomi stated.