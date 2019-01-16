Google Pixel 3 Lite vs Google Pixel 3: Why a mid-range smartphone makes more sense

Rumours about the first affordable Pixel have been doing the rounds non-stop since the release of Google’s Pixel 3. We know that Google will release two more affordable, mid-range Pixel 3 models, namely, the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. These phones will be aimed at targeting the mid-range smartphones market. With the Lite versions of the Pixel, Google intends to deliver a phone capable of delivering the incredible Pixel experience at a reduced price.

Following a wave of leaks, a toned-down version of the Google Pixel 3 was spotted on Geekbench, listed as the Foxconn Pixel 3 XL. Geekbench listing revealed that this phone ran on a Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB of RAM, considering the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL run on a Snapdragon 845 SoC, so are we finally getting the first peek at the Google Pixel 3 Lite models and what can we expect?

For one, the Foxconn Pixel 3 XL spotted on Geekbench scored 5790 points for multi-threaded performance that’s close to 2000 points less than the Pixel 3 XL. So right off the bat, we know that the Foxconn Pixel 3 XL will offer inferior performance when compared to Google’s latest flagships. But if we’ve learnt anything from previous generations of the Pixel, is that they aren’t built for speed alone.

However, the standout feature in every Pixel model has always been its camera. All versions of the Pixel rely heavily on software’s AI to render amazing images. Google has time and again managed to receive the best DxOMark scores on their Pixel smartphones, despite their single rear camera setup. Leading us to believe, we can expect more of the same from Google’s Pixel Lite and Pixel Lite XL.

The Pixel faithful aren’t looking for raw performance alone, as phones like the OnePlus 6 and 6T, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Plus and Note 9, Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro and all iPhone X models still have the Pixel 3XL beat in that category, camera performance plays a vital role. If the Pixel 3 Lite and Lite XL can replicate the same stunning photography results delivered by the Pixel 3 duo for little more than half of the cost, Google is going to make a lot of new Pixel fans.