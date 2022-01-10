Google executive urges Apple to incorporate RCS into iMessage

Apple has so far resisted the call to implement RCS

Rich Communication Services or RCS is a new communication protocol between the user and network operators. It aims to replace traditional Short Message Services (SMS) implementations, and provide users with a richer, more feature packed experience.

Google has already pledged support for the new standard, and offers RCS features via its messaging app on Android. Apple, on the other hand, seems far less than thrilled.

Senior Vice President of Google Operating Systems, Hiroshi Lockheimer, has been critical of Apple for not implementing the messaging standard as part of iMessage, its competing messaging platform.

Apple executives Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller have in the past rebuked these offers, claiming that moving iMessage to Android will hurt the company.



iMessage should not benefit from bullying. Texting should bring us together, and the solution exists. Let’s fix this as one industry. https://t.co/18k8RNGQw4

— Android (@Android) January 8, 2022

Lockheimer believes that Apple wants to maintain its standard, siloing users into its ecosystem. He says that RCS would modernise messaging on phones, instead of locking people behind arbitrary locks like iMessage.

He also pointed out that the current implementation of iMessage does not offer end-to-end encryption with Android users, which often breaks the benefits of private group chats.

Group chats don't need to break this way. There exists a Really Clear Solution. Here's an open invitation to the folks who can make this right: we are here to help. https://t.co/4P6xfsQyT0

— Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) October 7, 2021

In October last year, Lockheimer sent Apple an open invitation, for help with implementing RCS on iOS.

So far, Apple has resisted the call to implement RCS into their communications platform, but that hasn't stopped Google from pushing it to concede.