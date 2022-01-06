CES 2022: Google to beef up Spatial Audio support on Android, Fast Pair to improve

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google outlined two of the biggest changes coming to the Android ecosystem at CES 2022. The company announced that they will be bringing full spatial audio support for supported headsets, very soon.

It will also support head tracking, allowing compatible headphones to use it to adapt the listening experience for users. The announcement was brief and didn't expand on when the feature will start shipping or supported devices. So far, Google says that it will be coming in the next few months.

Notably, Apple has had support for spatial audio on their devices for a while now. Another area, where Google will be playing catch-up is Fast Pair for Bluetooth devices.

Like Apple's quick pair, fast pair allows for quick and painless pairing of bluetooth devices to Android devices, with a simple dialog box. Despite being released in 2017, fast pair is still limited to a few devices.

Google says it will expand that roster to include more devices, and will partner with manufacturers to make it happen. It also said that in the coming weeks, Chromebook users will be able to connect with fast pair enabled headphones in a single click.

Fast pair will also be expanded to Smart TVs on the Google TV or Android TV platforms in the next few months. Google will also be bringing the functionality to Smart Home devices, starting with devices made by Matter.

The feature will also be available on Windows PCs, and Google said that the update will be Intel, Acer and HP devices, later this year.

Google is also busy cooking up technology, that will allow users to switch in and out of multiple audio streams on their bluetooth headsets.

This means that if you are viewing something on Chromebook, and get a call on your Android smartphone. The video will pause and the audio will shift automatically to your phone, so that you can attend the call.

Later this year, Chromebooks can be set-up quickly using an Android smartphone, and will automatically carry over data such as login info, apps and Wi-Fi settings, so that you can quickly set-up and go.

A dedicated Phone Hub will also rollout to Chromebook devices, that will allow them to respond to calls and messages, while being paired with a smartphone.

Also later this year, Wear OS smartwatches can be used to unlock Chromebooks, Android smartphones and tablets, nearby.