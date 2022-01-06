MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

CES 2022: Google to beef up Spatial Audio support on Android, Fast Pair to improve

Google announced that it will start supporting head tracking based Spatial Audio and expand Fast Pair functionality on Android

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Google)

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google outlined two of the biggest changes coming to the Android ecosystem at CES 2022. The company announced that they will be bringing full spatial audio support for supported headsets, very soon.

It will also support head tracking, allowing compatible headphones to use it to adapt the listening experience for users. The announcement was brief and didn't expand on when the feature will start shipping or supported devices. So far, Google says that it will be coming in the next few months.

Also Read: CES 2022: AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile SoCs announced alongside new Radeon RX 6000 GPUs

Notably, Apple has had support for spatial audio on their devices for a while now. Another area, where Google will be playing catch-up is Fast Pair for Bluetooth devices.

Like Apple's quick pair, fast pair allows for quick and painless pairing of bluetooth devices to Android devices, with a simple dialog box. Despite being released in 2017, fast pair is still limited to a few devices.

Close

Related stories

Google says it will expand that roster to include more devices, and will partner with manufacturers to make it happen.  It also said that in the coming weeks, Chromebook users will be able to connect with fast pair enabled headphones in a single click.

Fast pair will also be expanded to Smart TVs on the Google TV or Android TV platforms in the next few months. Google will also be bringing the functionality to Smart Home devices, starting with devices made by Matter.

Also Read: CES 2022: Asus unveils ROG Gaming Laptops with 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs

The feature will also be available on Windows PCs, and Google said that the update will be Intel, Acer and HP devices, later this year.

Google is also busy cooking up technology, that will allow users to switch in and out of multiple audio streams on their bluetooth headsets.

This means that if you are viewing something on Chromebook, and get a call on your Android smartphone. The video will pause and the audio will shift automatically to your phone, so that you can attend the call.

Later this year, Chromebooks can be set-up quickly using an Android smartphone, and will automatically carry over data such as login info, apps and Wi-Fi settings, so that you can quickly set-up and go.

A dedicated Phone Hub will also rollout to Chromebook devices, that will allow them to respond to calls and messages, while being paired with a smartphone.

Also later this year, Wear OS smartwatches can be used to unlock Chromebooks, Android smartphones and tablets, nearby.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Acer #Android #Apple #CES 2022 #Fast Pair #Google #HP #Intel
first published: Jan 6, 2022 02:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.