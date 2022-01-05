CES 2022: Asus unveils ROG Gaming Laptops with 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs

Asus has launched a ton of new gaming laptops at CES under its Republic of Gamers branding. The line-up includes laptops in Asus’ ROG Strix, Zephyrus, and Flow series.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptops

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15, and Zephyrus M16 debuted at CES 2022. The three Zephyrus laptops have been updated with the latest hardware from AMD and Nvidia. The new ROG G14 can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Series processor and AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics. It comes with a MUX Switch for the best possible framerates.

The lid is also covered with 14,969 precision CNC milled holes with 1,449 MiniLEDs on models with the AniMe Matrix display. The G14 is also the first laptop in the ROG line-up to feature ROG’s brand-new Nebula display, which offers 120Hz at a QHD resolution with 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 3ms response time — with Dolby Vision, Adaptive-Sync, and Pantone validation. The ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15, and Zephyrus M16 also support DDR5 RAM and WiFi 6E.

Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptops

Asus has also unveiled several Strix laptops including the ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G15, and Strix G17. The new Asus ROG Strix SCAR can be configured with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H mobile processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. The Strix SCAR also comes with a MUX switch, PCIe Gen 4, and DDR5 4800MHz RAM. The Strix SCAR is available in 15-inch and 17-inch models with IPS-level displays that offer up to 240Hz refresh rate in QHD resolution and up to 360Hz in FHD resolution.

The displays feature a 3ms response time, Dolby Vision HDR, and with Adaptive-Sync. The Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17 are powered with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. Display options are the same as those on the Strix SCAR. All Strix models are equipped with a quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos spatial sound. In addition, the Strix models come with a 90Wh battery, WiFi 6E, and 2.5G LAN.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The 2022 ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 arrives with an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with a 150W TDP. The gaming laptop comes with two display options including a main Quad-HD ROG Nebula HDR display with 512 mini-LED dimming zones, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The second display option has been co-developed with BOE and is an Asus exclusive. It can switch between 4K 120Hz and Full HD 240Hz.

Additionally, Pixel Acceleration Technology ensures lightning-fast upscaling in the Full HD mode. Since the laptop carries the ‘Duo’ branding, you’ll also get a second screen above the keyboard. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 features a keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, six speakers with Dual Force-Cancelling Woofers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio. Asus has also managed to fit a 16-inch display in a 15-inch chassis.

Asus ROG Flow Z13, X13

The ROG Flow Z13 debuts as the world’s most powerful gaming tablet. It can be configured with up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The Z13 also features a MUX Switch and custom vapor chamber cooling. The Flow Z13 features two display options: a 4K 60Hz display with 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage, or a Full HD 120Hz screen with 100 percent sRGB coverage.

Asus also unveiled a 2022 version of the ROG Flow X13. The new Flow X13 uses an AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. Both the Asus ROG Flow Z13 and Flow X13 are compatible with Asus’ ROG XG Mobile GPUs. Asus is also adding a new external GPU to the XG Mobile line-up in the form of the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card.

Asus is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of its new ROG gaming laptops. Asus also announced the ROG Strix Flare II Animate mechanical gaming keyboard and the ROG Strix GT15 gaming desktop (Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU / Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU) at CES 2022.