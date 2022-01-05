CES 2022: AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile SoCs announced alongside new Radeon RX 6000 GPUs

AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors were unveiled at CES 2022. The new Ryzen 6000 CPUs are designed for the next generation of Windows laptops and are based on AMD’s Zen 3+ architecture.

AMD revealed new discrete RX 6000 mobile GPUs for laptops. AMD also announced the Ryzen 5800X3D desktop CPU and provided a sneak peek of the Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. But first, let’s take a look at the new Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs that are built using TSMC's 6nm process technology.

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs

Team Red has introduced ten new CPUs including the AMD Ryzen 5 6600U, Ryzen 7 6800U, Ryzen 5 6600HS, Ryzen 5 6600H, Ryzen 5 6600HS, Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 7 6800HS, Ryzen 9 6900HS, Ryzen 9 6900HX, Ryzen 9 6980HS, and the Ryzen 9 6980HX.

The new laptop processors offer clock speeds of up to 5Hz and use feature integrated graphics based on RDNA 2 architecture. The new Ryzen CPUs are touted to deliver up to 11 percent more single-threaded performance and up to 28 percent faster-multithreaded performance over the last generation. AMD also claims that the new on-chip graphics unit can deliver up to two times the graphics performance over the previous generation.

The new integrated graphics offer is support for dynamic HDR displays alongside AMD FreeSync technology. The RDNA 2 integrated graphics also brings support for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and DirectX 12 Ultimate. AMD claims a 2x improvement in performance over the Vega graphics on the Ryzen 5000 series. The chips also feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and support for peripherals with PCIe 4.0 and USB 4 technologies.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M, RX6000S Mobile GPUs

AMD also announced new Radeon 6000S GPUs, including the RX 6800S, RX 6700S, and RX 6600S, which are tailored towards thin and light gaming laptops. The current RX 6000M laptop GPUs have also expanded to five new models including the RX 6850M XT, RX 6600M XT, RX 6600M, RX 6500M, and RX 6300M.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, RX 6400 Desktop Graphics

Lastly, AMD introduced a new entry-level desktop GPU in the form of the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card that is priced at $199 (Roughly Rs 14,800). AMD also announced an RX 6400 GPU, although it will only be available to OEMs. There’s no price for the RX 6400, but we assume it will be closer to the $150 mark.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Desktop CPU

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is essentially a Ryzen 5800X processor but with AMD 3D V-Cache technology. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is claimed to be faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i9-12900K in gaming, which would make it the fastest gaming CPU on the market. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop CPU will launch in the spring of 2022.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series

At the company’s keynote, AMD also gave us a peek at the next-gen Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs, which will be based on Zen4 architecture. The new CPUs boast a unique IHS design with exposed SMD capacitors. The CPUs will be based on AMD’s new AM5 platform and will use an LGA socket design. They will also feature DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support. Other details of the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs were not disclosed, although they will release in the second half of 2022.