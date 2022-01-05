iPhone 15 Pro camera could feature periscope setup

The use of a periscope camera will offer increased optical zoom, which will be higher than the currently available 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro camera specifications have been leaked online. A new report claims that Apple will include a periscope camera in next year’s iPhone model. The use of a periscope camera will offer increased optical zoom, which will be higher than the currently available 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The MacRumors report, citing analyst Jeff Pu, reiterates several rumours about the iPhone camera getting a periscope setup. It was initially being rumoured that the iPhone 14 Pro will get a 48MP main camera and a periscope zoom lens. However, it looks like Apple might have postponed its plans of introducing a periscope camera on the iPhone 14 series if the report is to be believed.

Several smartphone manufacturers in the past have used a periscope camera in their flagship devices. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to feature a periscope camera with 10x optical zoom.

Apple, as expected, has not confirmed any details about this year’s iPhone 14 Pro, let alone next year’s model. However, the rumour mill has started churning out some key details. According to recent rumours, iPhone 14 series will come in two display sizes. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. Only the Pro models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate support.