iPhone 15 Pro camera could feature periscope setup

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to feature a periscope camera with 10x optical zoom.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
The use of a periscope camera will offer increased optical zoom, which will be higher than the currently available 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro camera specifications have been leaked online. A new report claims that Apple will include a periscope camera in next year’s iPhone model. The use of a periscope camera will offer increased optical zoom, which will be higher than the currently available 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The MacRumors report, citing analyst Jeff Pu, reiterates several rumours about the iPhone camera getting a periscope setup. It was initially being rumoured that the iPhone 14 Pro will get a 48MP main camera and a periscope zoom lens. However, it looks like Apple might have postponed its plans of introducing a periscope camera on the iPhone 14 series if the report is to be believed. 

Several smartphone manufacturers in the past have used a periscope camera in their flagship devices. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to feature a periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. 

Apple, as expected, has not confirmed any details about this year’s iPhone 14 Pro, let alone next year’s model. However, the rumour mill has started churning out some key details. According to recent rumours, iPhone 14 series will come in two display sizes. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. Only the Pro models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate support. 

It is being rumoured that Apple will replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a hole-punch cutout. The Face ID sensors will be placed under the display. This is in line with tipster Jon Prosser’s leak of the iPhone 14 Pro Max design renders, which revealed a hole-punch cutout. It is worth noting that Apple did shrink the notch by 20 percent on the iPhone 13 (Review) series.
Tags: #Apple #iPhone #iPhone 13 #iPhone 14 #smartphones
first published: Jan 5, 2022 11:49 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.