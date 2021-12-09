iPhone 14 Pro models likely to come without the notch

Apple is said to opt for LTPO OLED displays with a 120Hz ProMotion tech for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 specifications have started to surface online a couple of months after the iPhone 13 launch. The 2022 iPhone models are expected in September but rumours are already swirling. Apple is likely to launch four iPhone 14 models—iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A new report has revealed the display features of the Pro models. According to Korea’s The Elec, Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively.

The biggest change is the notch making way for a hole-punch cutout instead. This is in line with tipster Jon Prosser’s leak of the iPhone 14 Pro Max design renders, which revealed a hole-punch cutout.

What happens to Face ID then? The report says the American tech giant will house the Face ID hardware under the display. Apple is also said to opt for LTPO OLED displays with a 120Hz ProMotion tech for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Also read: iPhone 13 Pro review

The non-pro models will also come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display. Apple will do away with the 5.4-inch iPhone mini next year and instead launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. These two phones are likely to come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate display.

Also read: iPhone 13 review

It would be interesting to see how Apple prices the iPhone 14 series, considering it is doing away with the entry-level mini model, as per reports.

The iPhone 13 mini in India starts at Rs 69,999 ($699 in the US), whereas the iPhone 13 price starts at Rs 79,999 ($799 in the US).

The iPhone 14 could be priced along similar lines but this is only a guess.