English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google and Samsung partners to let developers sync fitness data across Android apps

    The hub would require a user's approval before the syncing takes place

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Google has announced a partnership with Samsung to create Health Connect, a centralized API that allows developers to securely access user health data to sync across Android apps and devices.

    Also Read: Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 2022: What are the differences; Which one should you buy?

    The API would require user approval to begin the syncing process, and once permission is granted, developers can use the single set of centralized APIs to share health and fitness data across apps and devices.

    Google says it is collaborating with Samsung to simply connectivity between health and fitness apps, while providing centralized privacy controls for Android users.

    The search and technology giant is already working with various developers including MyFitnessPal, Leap Fitness and Withings in an early access test program. Samsung's Health app, Google Fit and Fitbit will all be updated to use Health Connect APIs.

    Close

    Related stories

    The way it works is that Health Connect supports common data types across fitness and health apps. Once user permission is given, apps can then read fitness data to access the information securely. Google says it will be providing robust and granular privacy controls to users, that will tell them which apps have access to or are requesting data.

    Also Read: Google Pixel 6a India launch confirmed for later this year: All you need to know

    The data accessed through the Health Connect API will remain on an user's device and will be encrypted. Users will be given the option to turn off access to apps, or to prioritize certain data when using multiple apps.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #API #Fitbit #Google #Google Fit #Health Connect #Samsung #Samsung Health
    first published: May 16, 2022 03:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.