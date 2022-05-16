Google and Samsung partners to let developers sync fitness data across Android apps

Representative image

Google has announced a partnership with Samsung to create Health Connect, a centralized API that allows developers to securely access user health data to sync across Android apps and devices.

The API would require user approval to begin the syncing process, and once permission is granted, developers can use the single set of centralized APIs to share health and fitness data across apps and devices.

Google says it is collaborating with Samsung to simply connectivity between health and fitness apps, while providing centralized privacy controls for Android users.

The search and technology giant is already working with various developers including MyFitnessPal, Leap Fitness and Withings in an early access test program. Samsung's Health app, Google Fit and Fitbit will all be updated to use Health Connect APIs.

The way it works is that Health Connect supports common data types across fitness and health apps. Once user permission is given, apps can then read fitness data to access the information securely. Google says it will be providing robust and granular privacy controls to users, that will tell them which apps have access to or are requesting data.

The data accessed through the Health Connect API will remain on an user's device and will be encrypted. Users will be given the option to turn off access to apps, or to prioritize certain data when using multiple apps.





