Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good news! Google extends free meetings on Google Meet until March 2021

While the last date for free calls has been extended, each Google Meet call will last for up to 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News

Google on September 29 announced that it is extending its policy of letting Gmail users host free Google Meet calls until March 2021. There is a 24-hour cap on the length of the meetings though.

The company, in April, had announced that it would offer free video call meetings in Google Meet with a no time limit for all users until September 30.

“As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months. As a sign of our commitment, today we’re continuing unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021, for Gmail accounts,” Google Meet Product Manager, Samir Pradhan, said.

Close

Google Meet users who are logged in using their Gmail account can use the video-calling service for free until March 31, 2021. While the timeline has been extended, each Google Meet free call will last for up to 24 hours.

Users will be able to create free Google Meet meetings with up to 100 people.

The video-conferencing app, like many of its competitors, has seen a surge in users over the past few months as more and more people across the world are working remotely due to COVID-19. 
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Google #google meet #Technology

