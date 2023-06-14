English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Generative AI startup Mistral AI raises 105 million euros in seed-stage funding

    The company is founded by ex-Meta and Google AI researchers, Guillaume Lample, Arthur Mensch and Timothee Lacriox.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    Generative AI startup Mistral AI raises 105 million euros in seed-stage funding

    (Image: Lightspeed Venture Partners)

    French Generative AI startup, Mistral AI, have announced a successful seed-stage financing round of 105 million euros, led by venture capital fund firm, Lightspeed Venture Partners.

    Businessmen Xavier Niel and Rodolphe Saade, JCDecaux Holding, Exor Ventures, Belgian firm Sofina, and former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, were also part of the shareholders.

    Also Read | With no big customers named, AMD's AI chip challenge to Nvidia remains uphill fight

    Founded by ex-Meta and Google AI researchers, Guillaume Lample, Arthur Mensch and Timothee Lacriox, Mistral AI strives to provide companies with technology that will help with automation, and develop new products using Large Language Models.

    Mistral AI has ambitions to become a leading player in Generative AI technology. According to a medium post by Lightspeed Venture Partners, the trio of founders, "combine deep technical expertise and operating experience working in the largest labs."

    Related stories

    Also Read | Meta guru says ChatGPT-style AI is out-of-date

    Europe is already focused on becoming a major player in the AI industry. The region is at the forefront of AI regulation and is already working on a comprehensive rulebook and guidelines for Artificial Intelligence.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Generative AI #Google #Meta #Mistral AI
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 12:44 pm