English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    EU lawmakers reach preliminary agreement on an AI law

    Under the new guidelines, AI companies like OpenAI that make generative tools like ChatGPT will have to disclose copyrighted material within their systems. The draft will now be discussed by EU lawmakers and member countries

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
    EU lawmakers reach preliminary agreement on Artificial Intelligence Act

    Representative Image

    Lawmakers from the European Union (EU) have reached a preliminary agreement on the European Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, a groundbreaking regulation and guideline for the governance of AI within the territory.

    Speaking to the news agency Reuters, Svenja Hahn, European Parliament deputy, said that the committee reached "a solid compromise" between "conservative wishes for more surveillance and leftist fantasies of over-regulation" and believed the new act would "regulate AI proportionately, protect citizens' rights, as well as foster innovation and boost the economy".

    Also Read | Facebook owner Meta touts AI might as digital ads boost outlook; shares jump

    The commission pitched the draft rules two years ago to draw up guidelines that protect the citizen's rights from emerging AI technologies. The draft will now be discussed by EU lawmakers and member countries.

    Under the new guidelines, AI companies like OpenAI that make generative tools like ChatGPT would need to disclose all copyrighted material within their systems.

    Related stories

    The new rules also classify AI technologies according to various risk levels, from minimal, limited, high and unacceptable. AI tools given a high-risk rating will not be banned but would need to disclose their data collection policies publicly.

    Also Read | Artificial Intelligence could spell the end of big business

    Across the Atlantic, the United States Senate Intelligence Committee has urged top technology companies to prioritise security measures and roll out new AI technologies responsibly.

    "Beyond industry commitments, however, it is also clear that some level of regulation is necessary in this field," Democratic Senator Mark Warner told ReutersWarner has also sent letters to the CEOs of OpenAI, Scale AI, Meta, Google, Apple, Stability AI, Midjourney, Anthropic, Percipient.ai and Microsoft.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Alphabet Inc #Anthropic #Artificial Intelligence #European Union (EU) #Google #Meta #Microsoft #midjourney #OpenAI #Percipient #Scale AI #Stability AI
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:52 pm