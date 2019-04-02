Vein unlock to gesture control: LG trademarks 7 innovative features on G8 ThinQ

More than a month after its announcement at MWC 2019, LG’s G8 ThinQ finally received an official release date in the United States. LG unveiled the G8 ThinQ with several innovative features new to smartphones, and now the South Korean tech giant has wasted little time in trademarking seven features in its new G8 ThinQ.

LG registered seven trademarks on Friday with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The trademarks filed by LG referred to several technologies on the new G8.

Three of the trademarked names referenced LG's ‘Crystal Sound’ OLED Speaker technology that vibrates the display to create sound, eliminating the need of an earpiece speaker. According to LetsGoDigital, LG trademarked three names – Audio Display, Display Sound and LG Magic Speaker. LG used one description for all the names – “OLED screens that act as an audio amplifier and audio speaker.”

Gesture control is perhaps one of the most innovative features on the G8, and the company has termed this innovation as LG Air Click. The South Korean consumer electronics used the name LG 3D Eye, referring to the software capability of the handset that can scan and recognise the shape, thickness and other characteristics of the veins of the user’s hands. The LG G8 ThinQ unlocks your phone by scanning your palm using 3D Eye.

Apart from the screen, LG has also trademarked the front-facing time-of-flight camera as the LG Z Lens. The time of flight camera on the front of the G8 should offer improved facial recognition, better depth sensing and an improved augmented reality experience.

LG has also named its facial recognition unlocking feature as LG Face Code, considering the front-facing ToF camera does a 3D scan of the face. The LG G8 is undoubtedly one of the most innovative phones on the block.