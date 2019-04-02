App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vein unlock to gesture control: LG trademarks 7 innovative features on G8 ThinQ

LG registered seven trademarks on Friday with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

More than a month after its announcement at MWC 2019, LG’s G8 ThinQ finally received an official release date in the United States. LG unveiled the G8 ThinQ with several innovative features new to smartphones, and now the South Korean tech giant has wasted little time in trademarking seven features in its new G8 ThinQ.

LG registered seven trademarks on Friday with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The trademarks filed by LG referred to several technologies on the new G8.

Three of the trademarked names referenced LG's ‘Crystal Sound’ OLED Speaker technology that vibrates the display to create sound, eliminating the need of an earpiece speaker. According to LetsGoDigital, LG trademarked three names – Audio Display, Display Sound and LG Magic Speaker. LG used one description for all the names – “OLED screens that act as an audio amplifier and audio speaker.”

LG G8 ThinQ

related news

Gesture control is perhaps one of the most innovative features on the G8, and the company has termed this innovation as LG Air Click. The South Korean consumer electronics used the name LG 3D Eye, referring to the software capability of the handset that can scan and recognise the shape, thickness and other characteristics of the veins of the user’s hands. The LG G8 ThinQ unlocks your phone by scanning your palm using 3D Eye.

Apart from the screen, LG has also trademarked the front-facing time-of-flight camera as the LG Z Lens. The time of flight camera on the front of the G8 should offer improved facial recognition, better depth sensing and an improved augmented reality experience.

LG has also named its facial recognition unlocking feature as LG Face Code, considering the front-facing ToF camera does a 3D scan of the face. The LG G8 is undoubtedly one of the most innovative phones on the block.

Not only is LG's latest flagship rich on innovative features, but it also boasts flagship-grade hardware capable of standing toe-to-toe with any of 2019's high-end smartphones.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

PM Modi Rousing Communal Tension in India: CPI(M) Writes to EC

PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genr ...

African Great Yaya Toure Wants Football Authorities to Be More Proacti ...

Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not ...

Deve Gowda Alleges Modi Trying to Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, As ...

Chandrashekhar Azad Challenges Mayawati to Prove 'BJP Mole' Accusation

AFSPA Withdrawn Partially from Nine Districts of Arunachal Pradesh

From AFSPA to Sedition to Defamation: Constitutional and Legal Tweaks ...

Registration for Amarnath Yatra Begins from Tuesday, Pilgrims Allowed ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Rahul Gandhi says Congress 'open to more alliances', but uncertainty w ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 1: Hedgewar sends emissary ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.