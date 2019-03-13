App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 04:07 PM IST

LG G8 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: How do the smartphones stack up against each other?

How does the G8 ThinQ stack up against arguably one of the best phones launched in 2019, the Galaxy S10 Plus?

LG G series phones have always been underwhelming or largely flown under the radar because of the Galaxy S series’ immense success and popularity. LG often resorts to price cuts on their devices’ due to poor sales numbers on their flagship handsets. Take for example – the LG G7 ThinQ available at Rs 28,000, while the competing Galaxy S9 comes in at 48,000. At MWC this, LG showcased the G8 ThinQ. And it’s impressive, to say the least. But just how does it stack up against arguably one of the best phones launched in 2019, the Galaxy S10 Plus?

Performance
Under the hood, both the LG G8 ThinQ is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and 6GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S10 Plus boasts an Exynos 9820 chipset with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S10 Plus with the Snapdragon 855 SoC would easily come out on top in any performance test against the G8 ThinQ, but in India, the Galaxy S10 Plus ships with the Exynos 9820 7-nm chip which simply cannot keep up with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It’s worth noting that both these phones will have no problem whatsoever handling demanding tasks, it's just that the G8 ThinQ’s Snapdragon 855 will handle them better.

Snapdragon 855

Winner: LG G8 ThinQ

Camera

Both these phones have a similar triple camera setup. The G8 features a 12-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, while the Galaxy S10 Plus combines a 12-megapixel lens with a variable aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Both handsets also feature two front cameras with the G8 ThinQ’s 8-megapixel lens coupled with a Time-of-Flight camera and the Galaxy S10 Plus’ 10-megapixel primary lens and 8-megapixel depth sensor. Judging by recent DxOMark scores, the Galaxy S10 Plus boasts one of the best cameras in the market with an overall score of 109 and 96 for the back and front camera setups respectively.

Galaxy S10 Plus Camera

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Design & Display
The Galaxy S10 Plus boasts a completely refreshed design as compared to last generation Galaxy S flagship phones, while the G8 ThinQ on the outside looks pretty much like the LG’s G7 ThinQ from last year. In terms of display, both phones use OLED panels with the G8 ThinQ featuring a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and 564ppi. Samsung, on the other hand, rocks a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 3,040 x 1,440 resolution and 564ppi. Apart from the bigger display, the Galaxy S10 Plus’ adoption of the cut-out notch looks far better than ‘notch city’ on the G8 ThinQ.
Galaxy S10 Plus Display

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Final VerdictDespite several new features on the LG G8 ThinQ and the probability of better performance, it still comes up short against the Galaxy S10 Plus. Performance difference – if any – to average users will likely be unnoticeable on both phones. While both phones look pretty good on paper, the Galaxy S10 is the far superior of the two.
