Is Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus the phone to beat in 2019?

South Korea-based tech giant Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone. The device is arguably the most complete all-round smartphone on the market right now. No doubt, there are exceptional flagships devices from LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and so on but the S10 Plus is the one that raised the notch this year.

Let’s look at all the new changes the S10 Plus brings to the fold.

The Galaxy S10 Plus looks nothing like the S8 Plus or the S9 Plus. Right off the bat, you are greeted by the S10 Plus’ big, nearly-bezel-less, bright Dynamic OLED display. And if that isn’t enough, the S10 Plus is super-light despite its glass and metal body. Going back to the screen, and you notice two holes instead of a notch which is the new 'in thing'. The two holes are placed to the top right of the S10 Plus and don’t really come in the way of anything and aren’t entirely noticeable. The Galaxy S10 Plus also uses an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor which is fast, to say the least.

In terms of performance, the S10 Plus is a monster. Samsung’s latest 7-nm Exynos 9820 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures a seamless experience regardless of the task. The S10 Plus’ 7-nm chip and 4100 mAh battery capacity combine to offer excellent power efficiency, better than Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro. Additionally, all Galaxy S10 models feature ‘Reverse Wireless Charging’, meaning you can charge any device with wireless charging support by placing it on the back of the S10 Plus. Although this feature isn’t ideal for charging smartphones, it can be useful for charging smaller devices with wireless charging support. Additionally, Samsung’s new One UI feels modern and consistent, offers better one-handed functionality and boasts a ton of feature improvements. The Galaxy S10 Plus is also IP68 water-resistant as well as a headphone jack.

Everyone loves a good smartphone camera, but the Galaxy S10 Plus’ camera setup takes things to the next level. While the primary camera and the telephoto camera on the S10 Plus use AI to great effect by really improving picture quality; the ultra-wide-angle camera brings a whole new dynamic to the S series’ camera layout. The ultra-wide camera brings a new perspective to your photos. The S10 Plus has a DxOMark score of 109 points, making it one of the best mobile camera setups in the world. And, if that’s impressive, try a 96-point score on the dual front camera setup, putting it ahead of the Pixel 3 as the number one selfie camera, according to DxOMark.