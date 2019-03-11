App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus the phone to beat in 2019?

The S10 Plus has a DxOMark score of 109 points, making it one of the best mobile camera setups in the world.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

South Korea-based tech giant Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone. The device is arguably the most complete all-round smartphone on the market right now. No doubt, there are exceptional flagships devices from LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and so on but the S10 Plus is the one that raised the notch this year.

Let’s look at all the new changes the S10 Plus brings to the fold.

Reimagined design

The Galaxy S10 Plus looks nothing like the S8 Plus or the S9 Plus. Right off the bat, you are greeted by the S10 Plus’ big, nearly-bezel-less, bright Dynamic OLED display. And if that isn’t enough, the S10 Plus is super-light despite its glass and metal body. Going back to the screen, and you notice two holes instead of a notch which is the new 'in thing'. The two holes are placed to the top right of the S10 Plus and don’t really come in the way of anything and aren’t entirely noticeable. The Galaxy S10 Plus also uses an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor which is fast, to say the least.

Monstrous Specs

In terms of performance, the S10 Plus is a monster. Samsung’s latest 7-nm Exynos 9820 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures a seamless experience regardless of the task. The S10 Plus’ 7-nm chip and 4100 mAh battery capacity combine to offer excellent power efficiency, better than Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro. Additionally, all Galaxy S10 models feature ‘Reverse Wireless Charging’, meaning you can charge any device with wireless charging support by placing it on the back of the S10 Plus. Although this feature isn’t ideal for charging smartphones, it can be useful for charging smaller devices with wireless charging support. Additionally, Samsung’s new One UI feels modern and consistent, offers better one-handed functionality and boasts a ton of feature improvements. The Galaxy S10 Plus is also IP68 water-resistant as well as a headphone jack.

related news

The Best for lastEveryone loves a good smartphone camera, but the Galaxy S10 Plus’ camera setup takes things to the next level. While the primary camera and the telephoto camera on the S10 Plus use AI to great effect by really improving picture quality; the ultra-wide-angle camera brings a whole new dynamic to the S series’ camera layout. The ultra-wide camera brings a new perspective to your photos. The S10 Plus has a DxOMark score of 109 points, making it one of the best mobile camera setups in the world. And, if that’s impressive, try a 96-point score on the dual front camera setup, putting it ahead of the Pixel 3 as the number one selfie camera, according to DxOMark.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphone #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priy ...

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Masood Azhar ji’ Barb Triggers War of Words Betwee ...

Seat Sharing With Congress Likely to be Finalised by March 13 or 14, S ...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Briefs US About Steps Taken To De-escalate T ...

KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be ...

Govt Cuts BT Cotton Seed Price by Rs 10 Per Packet; Royalty to Monsant ...

Trickster Promises Ranji Selection, Dupes Aspiring Cricketers of Sever ...

Special Flight to Take Mediators to Ground Zero in Ayodhya Tomorrow, M ...

No one Can Interfare in Sabarimala Issue, it Will be Discussed in Poll ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Football ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.