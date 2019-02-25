MWC 2019: Vein unlock to screen speaker, all you need to know about LG G8 ThinQ

The LG G7 ThinQ that launched in 2018 featured with a top-of-the-line processor, more-than-decent camera setup and impressive audio quality. However, the G7 fetched a high price tag, putting it up against fierce competition. The G7 eventually struggled to make its mark and flew under the radar in 2018. Enter, the new LG G8 ThinQ.

The LG G8 ThinQ doesn’t really fall into the spectrum of ‘one of the most anticipated phones of the year’, you probably might have never heard about it before this. But by no means is the G8 ThinQ ordinary; packing-in a ton of innovative features and 2019-worthy flagship hardware.

There aren’t any holes or cutouts on the top of the G8 ThinQ where you usually find the earpiece or speaker. LG is using proprietary Crystal Sound OLED technology, which allows you to use the top half of the display as the front-facing earpiece. Plain and simple, the handset vibrates the entire glass front panel of the phone to create sound.Remember LG’s MWC 2019 invitation, ‘Goodbye Touch’? Well LG has taken the first step to a touchless smartphone with the G8 ThinQ. The company is using the Time-of-Flight (ToF) front camera on the G8 to detect motion, gestures, and depth in front of it. Using the ToF sensor, the G8 can scan the veins in your hand to unlock the phone. LG calls this new biometric authentication Hand ID, and it works by sourcing information from the haemoglobin in the blood and rendering a unique image of your vein.

Hand ID builds into yet another impressive new features on the G8 ThinQ, titled Air Motion. AirMotion offers a new way to interact with your phone through gestures. You can adjust volume, play or pause media, launch apps, answer calls and even capture screenshots through simple Gestures with Air Motion. It’s worth noting that this feature is still in its infancy, making future possibilities endless.Apart from the innovative new features, the G8 boasts the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB (Expandable to 2TB) of storage. The G8 ThinQ possesses a 12-megapixel (standard) and 16-megapixel (wide-angle) sensor on the back with a new Night View mode, which combines up to 10 pictures into one image to reduce noise. Furthermore, Added layers of recognition in the front-facing 8-megapixel Z-camera offers better selfies. In terms of display, the 6.1-inch OLED panel supports up to 3120x1440 resolution with a pixel density of 564ppi. Android 9.0 and a 3,500 mAh battery capacity all-but guarantee full-day usage. The G8 also supports wireless charging, Quick Charge 3.0 and ma IP68 water resistance.