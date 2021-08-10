Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked by Samsung via now-deleted Instagram post

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date remains unknown. The company’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will unveil new foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and new smartwatches. Ahead of the event. Samsung accidentally leaked the Galaxy S21 FE via an Instagram post.

Samsung uploaded a photo of its back-to-school kit, which included a Samsung laptop, the Galaxy Buds Pro, and the Galaxy S21 FE. The now-deleted post spotted by 9to5Google reveals the design of the phone’s rear panel. It has a purple shade with a camera module design similar to the Galaxy S21 series. Next to the triple-camera module is an LED flash.

Details about the camera sensors are unknown at the moment. It could feature a 12MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens - the same as the Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked specifications suggest that it will sport a flat hole-punch 6.4-inch display. The device has a metal frame and will measure 155.7*74.5*7.9mm. Under the hood, the device could feature the Exynos 2100 SoC found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) and the Snapdragon 888 SoC for the US market.