Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked by Samsung via now-deleted Instagram post

Samsung uploaded a photo of its back-to-school kit, which included a Samsung laptop, the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy S21 FE.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date remains unknown. The company’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will unveil new foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and new smartwatches. Ahead of the event. Samsung accidentally leaked the Galaxy S21 FE via an Instagram post.

Samsung uploaded a photo of its back-to-school kit, which included a Samsung laptop, the Galaxy Buds Pro, and the Galaxy S21 FE. The now-deleted post spotted by 9to5Google reveals the design of the phone’s rear panel. It has a purple shade with a camera module design similar to the Galaxy S21 series. Next to the triple-camera module is an LED flash. 

Details about the camera sensors are unknown at the moment. It could feature a 12MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens - the same as the Galaxy S20 FE. 

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked specifications suggest that it will sport a flat hole-punch 6.4-inch display. The device has a metal frame and will measure 155.7*74.5*7.9mm. Under the hood, the device could feature the Exynos 2100 SoC found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) and the Snapdragon 888 SoC for the US market. 

Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the Galaxy S21 FE launch date. According to a previous report, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is slated for October at the earliest. Things could change if Samsung experiences any issues in production due to supply constraints.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 10, 2021 10:12 am

