Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch slated for October; could release only in US and Europe

Image: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch timeline has leaked. According to reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphone will launch in October. Samsung could delay the launch if it experiences manufacturing hurdles.

The South Korean giant is reportedly hit by the ongoing chip shortage, which could result in the delay of the Galaxy S21 FE launch. Tipster Tron notes that Samsung plans to launch its affordable flagship smartphone in October in the US and Europe. The decision was made after considering factors like market reliability. There is no word on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch in India. The company previously launched both variants of the Galaxy S20 FE in India. However, the ongoing chip shortage could result in the company skipping the S21 FE’s launch in the country.

Tipster Chun further claims that the company plans to launch the phone in October at the earliest. However, things could change if Samsung experiences any issues in production due to supply constraints.

Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the Galaxy S21 FE launch date. Ahead of the official confirmation, the device’s specifications and features have leaked online. These leaked images suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE will look quite similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a flat hole-punch 6.4-inch display. It will have a metal frame and will measure 155.7*74.5*7.9mm. The rear panel will have a frosted glass finish. The camera module bump is integrated and protrudes directly from the rear panel. It has a triple-camera setup. Details about the camera sensors are unknown at the moment. It could feature a 12MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens - the same as the Galaxy S20 FE.