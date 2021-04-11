English
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE render leaks days after the Galaxy S20 FE 5G launches in India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design is quite similar to its premium siblings.

Moneycontrol News
April 11, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST
Image: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design renders have leaked. The next Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphone is tipped to launch later this year. While the launch date remains unknown, the design renders reveal some key Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications and features

The Galaxy S21 FE looks quite similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy S21. It comes with a flat hole-punch 6.4-inch display. The chin bezel is slightly more pronounced though compared to the standard Galaxy S21. The device has a metal frame and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm, according to OnLeaks.

The rear panel will have a frosted glass finish. The camera module bump is integrated and protrudes directly from the rear panel. It has a triple-camera setup. Details about the camera sensors are unknown at the moment. It could feature a 12MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens - the same as the Galaxy S20 FE.

The tipster did not reveal the performance unit details of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. It could feature the Exynos 2100 SoC found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) or the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India. The smartphone packs the same specifications found on the 4G model of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Review). However, the 5G model comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood.
TAGS: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S21 FE #smartphones
first published: Apr 11, 2021 08:26 am

