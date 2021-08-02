MARKET NEWS

Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 announced with Google Tensor chip, Android 12: Check details here

The Pixel 6 gets a dual-camera setup with a main and an ultrawide sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro camera module has a triple-camera setup with an additional telephoto lens that supports 4x zoom.

Pranav Hegde
August 02, 2021 / 11:21 PM IST

Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 specifications have been unveiled. The search engine giant has quietly launched its Android flagship smartphone duo that will go on sale later this year. Details of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 price remain unknown at the moment. The company has, however, unveiled the specifications and features of its new smartphones.

The Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6 feature a custom-developed Google Tensor chip. The company has not revealed much about the SoC, except that it can process Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on the Pixel 6 series. Google claims that users will see a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition and other Pixel 6 features.

The Pixel 6 gets a dual-camera setup with a main and an ultrawide sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro camera module has a triple-camera setup with an additional telephoto lens that supports 4x zoom. Google has not unveiled the camera sensor details. However, it has revealed the design, which is similar to the previously leaked images. Both devices sport a horizontal island on the back.

At the front, the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display. The screen is slightly curved and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The stranded Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED panel. Both devices sport a hole-punch camera cutout.

The Google flagship smartphones run Android 12 and come with Pixel exclusive features. Google also claims that the Pixel 6 series is built with the most layers of hardware security in any phone. The phones come with Tensor’s new security core and the Titan M2 chip.

Details about the battery remain under wraps. The Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 price remain unknown at the moment. Google will announce more details on the availability in Fall.
Tags: #Google #Pixel 6 #smartphones
first published: Aug 2, 2021 11:21 pm

