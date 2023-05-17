Best Bluetooth TWS earbuds under Rs 3,000: Boat, Realme, Oppo, OnePlus, Skullcandy and Noise are our favourites

The case of the Skullcandy Dime can be clipped on to your car keys

You don’t have to spend more money on a pair of Bluetooth TWS earbuds than you would on a pair of jeans. Bluetooth TWS earbuds have become a bare essential and are continuing to see unprecedented growth. According to global Market Research firm ReportLinker, the global wireless earphones market jumped from $4.89 billion in 2022 to $5.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2 percent. The report predicts a steady increase - the wireless earphones market is expected to grow to $7.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent.

As most smartphones and tabs do away with the 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth earbuds have become even more ubiquitous as the preferred accessory to dial into calls and your music playlist. The improved choices in the budget category suggest that inexpensive is no longer ‘cheap’. These buds have upped their design ante, added useful features like ANC (Active noise cancellation) and also improved battery life.

Our list of the best TWS earbuds under Rs 3K deliver serious bang for your buck:

Skullcandy Dime

True to its name, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank and also add a splash of colour to your gadget collection. Choose from a bright orange or fresh mint green. They’ve been around for a bit but make our list for their ingenious design that includes the Dime case, that can be clipped on to your car keys. Skullcandy has packed a microphone in each bud allowing you to use either one separately to answer calls or tune into your music. Each of the buds has a button that allows you to control volume, flip tracks and answer calls without a companion app.

Price: Rs 2,399

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

We were impressed with the first gen OnePlus Nord Buds that debuted in 2022. OnePlus adds a key feature to the 2023 sequel – ANC. The design looks familiar to the 2022 Nord Buds and they come in two sedate colours. The Nord Buds 2 use a combination of ANC and a tight ear seal for maximum sound isolation and incorporate some useful features like an IP55 (dust and water resistance) certification and fast charging. These buds pair instantly, you get some extra controls with the Hey Melody App with Sound Master EQ.

Price: Rs 2,999

OPPO Enco Air

One of the best lookers at this price point. The charging case almost borders on space age design – a bubble type design with a translucent form. The buds come with accentuated tips that set them apart in a cluttered marketplace. OPPO offers an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance while the Hey Melody companion App offers quite a few controls. You can choose from three pre-set sound modes including a Bass Boost mode. OPPO has kitted these buds with 13.4 mm polymer composite drivers while the 47ms ultra-low latency should please serious gamers.

Price: Rs 2,999

Noise VS102 Pro

This is one of the only Bluetooth earbuds that offers ANC under Rs 2K. Noise claims that these buds can cut outside sound up to 25 decibels; they can instantly switch to transparency mode to allow you to plug into sounds in a crowded space. Noise pegs the battery life at 40 hours without ANC and up to 36 hours with ANC on. These buds come in a bunch of colours including an elegant shade of beige. The VS102 Pro are IPX5 certified for sweat and water resistance; each of the buds are featherlight and comfortable to wear for long hours.

Price: Rs 1,799

Boat Airdopes Fuel

Boat is touting its ENx Technology on these buds that cancels disturbance from your microphone and delivers clear calls. Boat has packed these buds with 10mm drivers for a better acoustic experience. If you’re a gamer, you’re likely to switch to Beast Mode that allows you to enjoy 40ms super-low latency and keep unwanted lag at bay. The Airdopes Fuel deliver solid battery life – 50 hours according to Boat. It’s not just the playback, Boat’s proprietary ASAP charge delivers 100 minutes of playtime with a 5 minute charge.

Price: Rs 1,699

Realme Buds Air 3S

Realme’s sub Rs 3K earbuds come with quite a few thoughtful design touches including a cool music box design for the charging case and silicone ear wing tips in the buds for extra stability. These buds are crafted with a unique 4-mic design for better call quality and noise reduction. Realme has packed these buds with 11mm drivers and also offer a 69ms super low latency rate. The claimed battery life is 30 hours, Realme’s Dart Charge gives you 5 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.

Price: Rs 2,499