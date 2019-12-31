From iPhone 11 Pro Max to Redmi Note 8: These are the best smartphone cameras of 2019

Best Smartphone for Photography | Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro | While most flagship killers deliver performance on par or better than premium smartphones with some compromise in camera performance, the Mi Note 10 Pro goes the opposite route. When it comes to photography, the Mi Note 10 Pro and its five cameras will probably get you better results than the current crop of flagships. The Mi Note 10 Pro is the only phone to packs a massive 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture (8P) lens, which is a first for smartphones. The primary sensor is backed by a 12-megapixel, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto) camera for portrait shots, a second 5-megapixel, f/2.0 telephoto with OIS and 5x optical zoom, a 20-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 dedicated macro camera. While overall camera performance is great here, the primary camera performance is the best you’ll get on a 2019 smartphone. On the front, the Mi Note 10 Pro sports the standard 32-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera.