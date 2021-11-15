MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Epic Games gives up on bringing Fortnite to China

The creators of the Unreal engine announced that they would be shutting down Fortnite services in China

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST
The developer has pulled out of the country after a three year attempt

The developer has pulled out of the country after a three year attempt

Epic Games' three-year endeavour to bring Fortnite to China, has come to an end. The Unreal engine creators announced that they would be pulling out of the country and would shut down services for the game on November 15.

While Epic had launched the game three years ago, it never officially left Beta and China's strict crackdown on gaming over the years, meant that the market was dwindling.

A report by Bloomberg Businessweek says that things were off to a promising start for the game with 10 million pre-registrations but the strict approval process for games in the country made it very difficult for the company.

Also Read: ‘Every day is doomsday’: New limits give Chinese e-gamers whiplash

Talking with AFP (via Deccan Herald), Chinese citizens expressed their disappointment over the news with many calling it a pity, that the game had to end services.

Epic launched a test version of the game in 2018 but never got the government's approval for monetization or full release. Epic did not earn any money for the time they spent in the country.

The Chinese Government hasn't authorised a new gaming release in over 100 days. It has cracked down heavily on the gaming industry, introducing severe play time restrictions and a complicated process for approvals for any new release.

Also Read: Gaming addiction: Nip the problem in the bud, say experts

In August, it slashed the amount of time minors could spend playing a game, requiring companies to adhere to the new rules. They could also not promote or provide gaming services to children outside of the allowed hours.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #China #Epic Games #Fortnite #gaming #Unreal Engine
first published: Nov 15, 2021 05:48 pm

