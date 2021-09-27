‘Every day is doomsday’: New limits give Chinese e-gamers whiplash

Representative image.

Paul Mozur and Elsie Chen China’s video game industry is booming. But it sure does not feel that way to Stone Shi, a game designer in China. Shi, 27, got his first job in 2018, when Beijing temporarily suspended approval of new games. The next year, the government placed new limits on minors’ playing time. A few weeks ago, the rules got stricter still. People younger than 18 can now play just three hours a week, during prescribed times on weekends. “We...