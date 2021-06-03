Don't expect the next God of War title before 2022

Krato's next big adventure for the PlayStation 5 has been delayed to 2022. Making the announcement via the PlayStation blog, Herman Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, said the team has "made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play."

Hulst said that the present working conditions made it difficult to get access to "performance capture" and "voice talent" for the game. He also said that while they were on track to deliver the sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, Forbidden West in the holiday season, nothing has been set in stone yet and they were "working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."

"With these things, something’s gotta give. It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team," Hulst said.

Both Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War will be released on both the PS4 and PS5. Hulst also shared his take on Sony's interest in the PC market. Sony has released Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone for the PC recently. Both game were met with success on the platform and prompted questions as to when we can expect more Sony exclusives on PC.

“We’re still early on in our planning for PC,” said Hulst, “And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.”

He also made it clear that PlayStation will still be the first place to play Sony's first-party titles but promised that the company will "continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release.”