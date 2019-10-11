Dark mode for Gmail and Google Maps rolling out for Android and iOS apps

Google is adding dark mode to two of its apps, Gmail and Google Maps. The company has begun rolling out an update that enables dark mode on both the apps.

Dark mode for Gmail would be available on Android and iOS. However, the company informed that users need to be on Android 10 or iOS 11 and later to enable the new UI.



Hi there. We've started rolling out dark mode for Gmail in the latest update. You should see an option to enable it if you have iOS 11+/Android 10+ soon. Also, you can submit feedback regarding the mark as read option: Gmail app > Help & feedback > Send Feedback? Appreciate it!

Gmail’s official Twitter handle posted, “We've started rolling out dark mode for Gmail in the latest update. You should see an option to enable it if you have iOS 11+/Android 10+ soon”.

Users on both platforms should soon see the feature available on their compatible devices.

For Google Maps, Google teased the feature via its official Android account on Instagram. The video shows Google Maps switching between light mode and dark mode.

Dark Mode is available on Android 10 and iOS 13 by default. While Google Maps for Android is confirmed to get the update soon, it is unclear when the iOS apps would get dark mode.