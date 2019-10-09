App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram introduces Dark Mode on Android and iOS, removes 'Following' tab from its platform

The ‘Following’ tab showed activities performed by the people a user followed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Instagram has introduced the much-awaited Dark mode feature on its iOS and Android apps. The company has started rolling out the feature and should be available soon for all its users. Instagram has also removed the ‘Following’ tab from the app.

Dark Mode has been one of the most anticipated features on Instagram. The feature works in sync with the system-wide dark mode feature. This means that users do not need to toggle the switch to enable dark mode on Instagram specifically. 

For the iOS app, users can enable the system-wide dark mode on iOS 13. On Android, users can enable dark mode on Instagram using the Android 10’s system-wide dark mode feature. In case you are not on Android 10, custom skins that support the feature, too, can activate dark mode on Instagram.

Close

The Facebook-owned app has also removed the ‘Following’ tab from its Activity feed. The ‘Following’ tab showed activities performed by the people a user followed. The feature was infamous as a tool for stalking other users.

related news

Instagram’s head of product Vishal Shah told Buzzfeed that the feature was removed as it wasn’t widely used. “People didn’t always know that their activity is surfacing, so you have a case where it’s not serving the use case you built it for, but it’s also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up.”

The company recently launched a new app called Threads. The app works similarly to the ‘Close Friends’ feature on Instagram. Threads would allow users to stay connected with their close friends to share personal moments directly through the app. The app is primarily useful for sending and receiving photos and videos apart from having conversations. Threads from Instagram could be Facebook’s next move to take on Snapchat.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 11:01 am

tags #Instagram #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.