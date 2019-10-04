Threads by Instagram is a new app for interacting with close friends

Instagram has launched a new standalone app called Threads. The new app is aimed at interacting with close friends on Instagram. The app works similarly to the ‘Close Friends’ feature on Instagram.

Threads would allow users to stay connected with their close friends to share personal moments directly through the app.

In its blog post, Instagram said, “Over the last few years, we’ve introduced several new ways to share visually on Instagram and connect with people you care about – from sharing everyday moments on Stories to visual messages on Direct. But for your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you’re doing and how you’re feeling through photos and videos. That’s why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space.”

The app is primarily useful for sending and receiving photos and videos apart from having conversations. Threads from Instagram could be Facebook’s next move to take on Snapchat.

Threads app has similar features to Snapchat like sending temporary snaps that last for a few seconds. However, the new app by Instagram adds a new element called Auto Status.

When enabled, the app would access the smartphone’s location, time, battery and network and create an automated status based on the context. “You can choose from a suggested status ( Studying), create your own ( Procrastinating), or turn on Auto Status ( On the move), which automatically shares little bits of context on where you are without giving away your coordinates.” the blog post read.

The user will, of course, be informed about what information Auto Status would request and would be asked to agree specifically.

The company does make it clear that Auto-Status is entirely opt-in, and users can disable the feature any time. Auto Status will not share your precise location with your friends and is not stored on the Instagram servers.

Threads by Instagram is currently being rolled out to iOS and Android users globally.

