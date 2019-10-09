The wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp could soon be over

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a lot of new features, and one of them is Dark Mode. The company has been testing dark mode on its beta app for quite some time. A new report by WABetaInfo suggests that dark mode would soon arrive on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo is known for its reliable updates about upcoming WhatsApp features. The website has reported some details about dark mode found in the Android beta version 2.19.282.

According to the report, WhatsApp is currently testing different modes of dark mode on Android. Some screenshots uploaded in the report show that WhatsApp would have a ‘Theme’ option in the Settings tab for enabling dark mode.

Under the Theme window, there would be three options, namely Light, Dark and System default. The light theme would offer a white background, which has been the case for many years. Dark theme, as the name suggests, would enable dark mode on WhatsApp.

The third option, system default, would enable either of the two options depending upon the system-wide settings. If the Android device has a system-wide dark mode, WhatsApp, too, would activate the dark mode.

The feature is currently under development and is expected to be available soon on Android and iOS.