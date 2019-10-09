App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp could soon be over

The feature is currently under development and is expected to be available soon on Android and iOS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a lot of new features, and one of them is Dark Mode. The company has been testing dark mode on its beta app for quite some time. A new report by WABetaInfo suggests that dark mode would soon arrive on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo is known for its reliable updates about upcoming WhatsApp features. The website has reported some details about dark mode found in the Android beta version 2.19.282. 

According to the report, WhatsApp is currently testing different modes of dark mode on Android. Some screenshots uploaded in the report show that WhatsApp would have a ‘Theme’ option in the Settings tab for enabling dark mode.

Close

Under the Theme window, there would be three options, namely Light, Dark and System default. The light theme would offer a white background, which has been the case for many years. Dark theme, as the name suggests, would enable dark mode on WhatsApp. 

related news

The third option, system default, would enable either of the two options depending upon the system-wide settings. If the Android device has a system-wide dark mode, WhatsApp, too, would activate the dark mode.

The feature is currently under development and is expected to be available soon on Android and iOS.

The same beta version gives more details about another upcoming feature, self-destructing message. As the name suggests, any message eligible to be “disappeared”, will be automatically deleted from the chat. The messaging app is currently testing the feature with more time intervals. New slots include five seconds, an hour, one day, seven days and thirty days. 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.