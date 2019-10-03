WhatsApp working on self-destructive messages for Android, currently under-development

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would self-destruct messages on Android. The new feature is currently being tested and is expected to be rolled out in the upcoming app updates on Android.

A report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp would soon allow users to send disappearing messages. According to the report, “any message eligible to be “disappeared”, will be automatically deleted from the chat.” Messages would be deleted after a specific time interval.

The feature is currently under development and is not visible even on the beta version. WABetaInfo spotted the feature on the app's Android Google Play beta program version 2.19.275.

When the feature goes live, users can mark a chat as ‘disappeared’, which would then enable the ‘Disappearing messages’ in Group Info.

Screenshots uploaded in the report show that users can choose between three options for self-destructing messages. Users can choose to keep it off or destroy the message within five seconds or an hour.

After enabling this option, the message will be automatically removed, and there will be no tracks available in the chat about deleted messages.

The feature is currently under the development phase, and there is no update available on its release in beta or public versions as yet.

WhatsApp currently allows deleting messages manually for the individual and everyone in the group. Users can manually delete a message in a group or individual chat within few minutes above an hour.

Rs 599 for first year