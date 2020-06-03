Cyclone Nisarga | BMC wants car owners to keep a hammer with them - here’s why

Mumbai is bracing itself for the first cyclone in over 129 years. Cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit Mumbai and nearby areas on June 4, followed by strong winds and heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants car owners to be emergency-ready and keep a hammer with them.

Explaining the reason on Instagram, the BMC suggests that a hammer would help break the glass if the doors get jammed due to electronic failure during heavy rainfall. “While it’s best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall; but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry a hammer or objects that can help you break the glass in case your car doors get jammed,” the caption attached to the post read.

Mumbai Police has issued prohibitory orders and invoked Section 144 of the CrPC from June 3 12 AM to 12 pm on June 4 amid Cyclone Nisarga. This means that citizens are not allowed to venture out in open places like the coast-line, parks, promenades, etc.



Section 144 (CrPC) has been promulgated in the city from 00:00 hours, June 3rd till 12:00 hours, June 4th.

Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline.#TakingOnNisarga — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 2, 2020



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued an advisory for Mumbaikars to follow during Cyclone Nisarga. These include keeping an emergency kit ready, tightening loose things outside the house or moving them indoors, staying away from windows, poles, trees, and damaged buildings, etc.





