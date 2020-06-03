App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nisarga | BMC wants car owners to keep a hammer with them - here’s why

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also issued an advisory for Mumbaikars to follow during Cyclone Nisarga.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai is bracing itself for the first cyclone in over 129 years. Cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit Mumbai and nearby areas on June 4, followed by strong winds and heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants car owners to be emergency-ready and keep a hammer with them.

Explaining the reason on Instagram, the BMC suggests that a hammer would help break the glass if the doors get jammed due to electronic failure during heavy rainfall. “While it’s best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall; but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry a hammer or objects that can help you break the glass in case your car doors get jammed,” the caption attached to the post read.


Also Read: Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates

related news

Mumbai Police has issued prohibitory orders and invoked Section 144 of the CrPC from June 3 12 AM to 12 pm on June 4 amid Cyclone Nisarga. This means that citizens are not allowed to venture out in open places like the coast-line, parks, promenades, etc.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued an advisory for Mumbaikars to follow during Cyclone Nisarga. These include keeping an emergency kit ready, tightening loose things outside the house or moving them indoors, staying away from windows, poles, trees, and damaged buildings, etc.




First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:37 am

tags #BMC #Cyclone Nisarga #mumbai

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.