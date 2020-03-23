Coronavirus pandemic | No I/O 2020 as Google calls off online developer conference

Google has decided to cancel its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2020. The company had previously announced it was ‘finding ways’ to host Google I/O 2020 after cancelling the on-ground event due to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.

"Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities - and in line with recent shelter in place' orders by the local Bay Area counties - we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year,” Google stated on the I/O 2020 website.

"Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums," the search engine giant stated.