App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | No I/O 2020 as Google calls off online developer conference

nity forums," the search engine giant stated. Earlier in March, Google had announced that it was finding ways to host its developer conference, which was most likely be an online event

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Google has decided to cancel its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2020. The company had previously announced it was ‘finding ways’ to host Google I/O 2020 after cancelling the on-ground event due to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.

"Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities - and in line with recent shelter in place' orders by the local Bay Area counties - we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year,” Google stated on the I/O 2020 website. 

To catch all live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Close

"Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums," the search engine giant stated.

related news

Earlier in March, Google had announced that it was finding ways to host its developer conference, which was most likely be an online event. The company was expected to provide updates on Android 11 and also introduce new hardware like Pixel 4a, Google Nest devices, etc.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 09:50 am

tags #Android #Google

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.