Mar 23, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases in US jump to 33,000, over 410 deaths recorded so far
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. There are at least 360 reported active cases of COVID-19 in India.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries. There are at least 360 reported active cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 24 people have recovered so far, but seven have died. Many states including Maharashtra and Delhi have imposed Section 144 starting today.Globally, there have been over 3.35 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 14,600 people have died so far. Infections are rapidly rising in Italy, France, Iran, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the updates here:
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | The number of reported active COVID-19 cases in the US stand at 33,276 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Centre.
The data suggests that there have been 417 novel coronavirus related deaths in the US so far, 117 of them have been reported from New York State.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Parliament, which is currently in session, is expected to be adjourned after passing of the finance bill either today or tomorrow, reports suggest.
CJI, other Judges to meet today, discuss whether to shut SC
Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and other top Judges of the Supreme Court of India (SC) will meet today to decide if the apex court should continue to function amid the pandemic, NDTV has reported.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Situation in various countries:
> China: Around 81,000 reported cases (and around 3,270 deaths)
> Italy: 56,100 cases (5,470 deaths)
> United States: 33,540 cases (410 deaths)
> Spain: 28,700 cases (1,750 deaths)
> Iran: 21,630 cases (1,680 deaths)
> South Korea: 8,961 cases (110 deaths)
> United Kingdom: 5,660 cases (280 deaths)
(Based on news reports as of 8.00 am IST on March 23)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Uber, Ola to suspend services in Delhi till March 31
Services of Ola and Uber will not be available in Delhi till March 31 amid the lockdown announced by the state government.
The Delhi government has yesterday said that the national capital will be in lockdown till March 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and auto rickshaws will be allowed. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | Primark to close its 189 stores in United Kingdom: Report
Associated British Foods Plc intends to close its 189 Primark stores in the United Kingdom after cancelling all new orders from suppliers as demand shrinks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported.
The fashion retailer has cancelled all new clothing orders from suppliers such as factories in India and Bangladesh but will continue to honour orders already shipped or delivered to Primark warehouses or stores, the FT said yesterday. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reports no domestic cases as imported infections climb
China has reported no new local case of the deadly novel coronavirus today. However, it has confirmed 39 infections brought in from overseas.
Nine more people died, China’s National Health Commission said, all in the epicentre city of Wuhan where the virus first emerged in late 2019. Infections have slowed dramatically, and for five consecutive days there have been no new cases in the province. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates | South Korea reports lowest COVID-19 cases since Feb 29 peak
South Korea has reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since the peak so far on February 29 and the extended downward trend in daily infections has boosted hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be abating.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said there were 64 new cases today, taking the national tally to 8,961. The death toll rose by one to 110. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The Railway Ministry has banned on all passenger trains, part of the Indian Railways and Konkan Railways, till March 31.
All originating long-distance mail or express trains and all originating passenger trains shall remain cancelled till March 31. Refunds will be provided to all passengers. The order will not be applicable on premium trains, according to a Railways circular.
Read: Railway Ministry bans all passenger trains till March 31