Coronavirus LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases in US jump to 33,000, over 410 deaths recorded so far

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries. There are at least 360 reported active cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 24 people have recovered so far, but seven have died. Many states including Maharashtra and Delhi have imposed Section 144 starting today.

Globally, there have been over 3.35 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 14,600 people have died so far. Infections are rapidly rising in Italy, France, Iran, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.