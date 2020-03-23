App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | States impose curfew as number of cases in India crosses 460

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma takes you through the COVID-19 updates of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries. There have been at least 415 reported cases of novel coronavirus in India. The Union Health Ministry has said that 24 people have recovered so far, but seven have died. Many states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have imposed Section 144 starting today.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast where Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma takes you through the COVID-19 updates of the day.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.