Console Call of Duty Warzone players want console only cross play

Call of Duty Warzone has a hacker problem and players are demanding changes

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
Call of Duty: Warzone's hacking and cheating problems are so rampant on PC that console players are now demanding console-only cross-play.

The game cross-play enabled which means PlayStation, Xbox and PC players can play with one another. In practice, this works a little differently. While PlayStation players have the option to see console only lobbies, the Xbox players don't have that luxury.

Many players have suggested that Activision give all console players the option to play only against other console players so that they stop PC players from ruining their matches.

Despite many, many bans from Raven Software and Activision on PC, the problems continue to get worse. Rampant cheating is broadcast on livestreams and the lack of a good anti-cheat system only seems to be exasperating the situation.

Many people in the game's community seem to echo the sentiment, with even PC players agreeing that console-only lobbies may be a good temporary fix.

A post on the game's reddit community that has gotten the most upvotes reads as follows:

With games like Battlefield 2042 on the horizon and new franchises like Apex Legends doing quite well, we might see a huge dip in Warzone player numbers if things don't improve.
Tags: #Activision #Call of Duty Warzone #Raven Software
first published: Jul 12, 2021 11:29 am

