Chevrolet Corvette C8 all set to launch in 2020

Chevrolet is all geared up to launch the latest in its line of Corvettes some time next year. This will be the first Corvette to have a mid-spec engine.

The Corvette has been manufactured for 65 years and has undergone seven generations. All the generations before the latest C8 featured a front-engine, two-door sports car layout. However, this time the company has experimented with the layout to produce a mid-engine rear-wheel-drive car. This change is expected to improve the car’s weight distribution and compactness.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that the car will be equipped with a new high-revving flat-plane V8 engine as opposed to the previous generation’s cross-plane engine. The current-generation Corvette is powered by a 6.2-litre LT1 V8 engine which makes 659 PS of maximum power and 881 Nm of peak torque. The new engine makes 495 PS of maximum power and 637 Nm of peak torque for the base model, while higher models are expected to make more.

Though it has not been confirmed, it can be expected that the Corvette C8 could be offered as an all-wheel-drive hybrid with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. However, it is best to wait for confirmation from the company.

The car has been teased multiple times by the company and has even been spotted doing rounds in New York City. Chevrolet has confirmed its launch in 2020 and the Corvette C8 could carry a higher price than the current generation, probably somewhere around the Rs 45 lakh mark (ex-showroom).