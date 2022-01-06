CES 2022: Microsoft and Qualcomm are making a metaverse chip for AR glasses

(Image Courtesy: Neowin)

Microsoft is working with chip-maker Qualcomm to produce custom chips, for use in AR glasses. The two companies announced their partnership at CES 2022.

“We’re announcing that we’re developing a custom augmented reality Snapdragon chip for next-generation, power-efficient, very lightweight AR glasses for the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (via The Verge).

“And we’re integrating into that chip platform software from both companies: the Microsoft Mesh platform, and the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR development platform. Snapdragon Spaces will be fully integrated into Microsoft Mesh, and this platform will be available for next-generation lightweight glasses,” he added.

Also Read: CES 2022: Sony's PlayStation VR 2 offers 4K and comes with sense controllers

The chip will be built to support Microsoft Mesh and the Snapdragon Spaces XR platforms, one that can be leveraged across a suite of AR enabled devices. Qualcomm wants to make Android devices a second screen for Mixed Reality devices.

“Our goal is to inspire and empower others to collectively work to develop the metaverse future – a future that is grounded in trust and innovation,” said Ruben Caballero, Microsoft's corporate Vice President at the Mixed Reality team.

Also Read: CES 2022: Intel announces 12th Gen Alder Lake laptop processors

So far, the two companies have not shared details on when it plans to launch the chip, or what products it will feature in.

This isn't Qualcomm's first collaboration with Microsoft, for mixed reality devices. Microsoft's HoloLens 2 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 850 SoC, and Qualcomm has been focused on diving into the mixed reality, with offerings such as the Snapdragon XR2, which can be found on the Oculus Quest 2.