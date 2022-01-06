MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

CES 2022: Microsoft and Qualcomm are making a metaverse chip for AR glasses

Qualcomm is working with Microsoft to design chips for AR glasses, that would be used by Metaverse apps

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Neowin)

(Image Courtesy: Neowin)

Microsoft is working with chip-maker Qualcomm to produce custom chips, for use in AR glasses. The two companies announced their partnership at CES 2022.

“We’re announcing that we’re developing a custom augmented reality Snapdragon chip for next-generation, power-efficient, very lightweight AR glasses for the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (via The Verge).

“And we’re integrating into that chip platform software from both companies: the Microsoft Mesh platform, and the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR development platform. Snapdragon Spaces will be fully integrated into Microsoft Mesh, and this platform will be available for next-generation lightweight glasses,” he added.

Also Read: CES 2022: Sony's PlayStation VR 2 offers 4K and comes with sense controllers

The chip will be built to support Microsoft Mesh and the Snapdragon Spaces XR platforms, one that can be leveraged across a suite of AR enabled devices. Qualcomm wants to make Android devices a second screen for Mixed Reality devices.

Close

Related stories

“Our goal is to inspire and empower others to collectively work to develop the metaverse future – a future that is grounded in trust and innovation,” said Ruben Caballero, Microsoft's corporate Vice President at the Mixed Reality team.

Also Read: CES 2022: Intel announces 12th Gen Alder Lake laptop processors

So far, the two companies have not shared details on when it plans to launch the chip, or what products it will feature in.

This isn't Qualcomm's first collaboration with Microsoft, for mixed reality devices. Microsoft's HoloLens 2 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 850 SoC, and Qualcomm has been focused on diving into the mixed reality, with offerings such as the Snapdragon XR2, which can be found on the Oculus Quest 2.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AR #HoloLens 2 #Microsoft #Mixed Reality #Oculus #Qualcomm #VR
first published: Jan 6, 2022 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.