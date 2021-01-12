Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with 11th Gen Intel Core chip, swappable SSD drive launched

Microsoft has quietly launched the upgraded version of Surface Pro 7 at CES 2021. Called the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for Business, the convertible device comes with noteworthy internal upgrades like an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, more RAM, and a swappable SSD.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ base model comes with an Intel Core i3 11th gen processor. The company is offering Core i5 and i7 processor options as well. Microsoft claims that the new chips offer 30 percent more boost in performance. The use of Iris Xe GPU is claimed to offer a whopping 80 percent jump in graphics performance. Overall, the new Microsoft Surface 7+ is now 2.1x faster than before.

Microsoft has bumped the RAM limit to 32GB on the Surface Pro 7+ and brought in LTE connectivity as well. The convertible laptop also comes with swappable SSD drives, with the base i3 model getting 128GB SSD. The top-tier Core i7 model gets 1TB swappable SSD.

Another area where the Surface Pro 7+ has improved is battery life. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 7+ can offer up to 15 hours of juice on a single charge. This is quite an upgrade over its predecessor, which came with a 10.5-hour battery life claim.

The display size remains the same at 12.3-inches. The PixelSense display on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has a 2736 x 1824 resolution and comes with thick bezels along the edges.

It comes with a single USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and a Surface Connect Port.

The Surface Pro 7+ Wi-Fi price starts at $899 (roughly Rs 66,000), with the LTE Advanced configuration beginning at $1,149 (roughly Rs 84,350). Business and education customers in select markets across Asia, Europe and North America can order Surface Pro 7+ through their local resellers today, with shipping beginning at the end of this week.