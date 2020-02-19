App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 launches in India with QHD display, 10th-Gen Intel CPUs, starting from Rs 70,990

Microsoft also revealed the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X.

Carlsen Martin

Microsoft recently launched its new Surface Pro notebooks in India. The Surface Pro 7 arrives in India, starting from Rs 70,990 for the base variant. The new Surface Pro 7 series is currently available on Flipkart and Amazon India. The lineup includes the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3.

The new Surface notebooks pack 10th Gen Intel processors and a much-needed USB Type-C port.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Price India 
CPURAM & StoragePrice (Rs)
Intel Core i3-1005G1 10th Gen4GB / 128GBRs 70,990
Intel Core i5-1035G4 10th Gen8GB / 128GBRs 85,990
Intel Core i5-1035G4 10th Gen8GB / 256GBRs 1,13,990
Intel Core i7-1065G7 10th Gen16GB / 256GBRs 1,37,990

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 notebooks feature a 12.3-inch QHD+ (2736*1824 pixel) PixelSense touchscreen display. The Surface Pro 7 packs up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Microsoft claims that the new Surface Pro 7 notebooks can offer up to 10.5 hours of battery life. It arrives with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial.

The Surface Pro 7 features a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The 2-in-1 laptops offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The device also boasts dual far-field studio mics and 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The Surface Pro 7 has enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.

related news

The new Surface Laptop 3 arrives with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U processor. It features two display options – 15-inch QHD (2496*1664 pixels) Pixel Sense touch display or 13.5-inch QHD (2256*1504) Pixel Sense touch display. The Surface Laptop 3 has been listed on Microsoft's official website, but pricing is, and models are yet to be revealed.

Unlike the other two laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is equipped with a Microsoft SQ1 processor with Adreno 685 graphics. The device gets the same 13-inch touchscreen with a Quad HD (2880*1920 pixel) resolution. Microsoft claims the Surface Pro X can offer up to 13 hours of battery life. The gadget is also listed on the company's official website, but pricing is yet to be revealed.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #AMD #gadgets #Intel #laptops #Microsoft

