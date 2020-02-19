Microsoft Surface Pro 7 launches in India with QHD display, 10th-Gen Intel CPUs, starting from Rs 70,990

Microsoft recently launched its new Surface Pro notebooks in India. The Surface Pro 7 arrives in India, starting from Rs 70,990 for the base variant. The new Surface Pro 7 series is currently available on Flipkart and Amazon India. The lineup includes the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3.

The new Surface notebooks pack 10th Gen Intel processors and a much-needed USB Type-C port.

CPU RAM & Storage Price (Rs) Intel Core i3-1005G1 10th Gen 4GB / 128GB Rs 70,990 Intel Core i5-1035G4 10th Gen 8GB / 128GB Rs 85,990 Intel Core i5-1035G4 10th Gen 8GB / 256GB Rs 1,13,990 Intel Core i7-1065G7 10th Gen 16GB / 256GB Rs 1,37,990

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 notebooks feature a 12.3-inch QHD+ (2736*1824 pixel) PixelSense touchscreen display. The Surface Pro 7 packs up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Microsoft claims that the new Surface Pro 7 notebooks can offer up to 10.5 hours of battery life. It arrives with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial.

The Surface Pro 7 features a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The 2-in-1 laptops offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The device also boasts dual far-field studio mics and 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The Surface Pro 7 has enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.

The new Surface Laptop 3 arrives with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U processor. It features two display options – 15-inch QHD (2496*1664 pixels) Pixel Sense touch display or 13.5-inch QHD (2256*1504) Pixel Sense touch display. The Surface Laptop 3 has been listed on Microsoft's official website, but pricing is, and models are yet to be revealed.

Unlike the other two laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is equipped with a Microsoft SQ1 processor with Adreno 685 graphics. The device gets the same 13-inch touchscreen with a Quad HD (2880*1920 pixel) resolution. Microsoft claims the Surface Pro X can offer up to 13 hours of battery life. The gadget is also listed on the company's official website, but pricing is yet to be revealed.