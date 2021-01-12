CES 2021 | Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake chips based on 10nm process announced

CES 2021 has kicked off where Intel has highlighted its next-generation Alder Lake chips designed for desktop and mobile processing. Intel claims that the Alder Lake processors are its most power-scalable system-on-chip.

The 12th gen Intel Alder Lake chips are designed to power future desktop and mobile processors. The next-generation chipset will be coming in the later half of 2021, Intel said. The Alder Lake chips are based on Intel’s new 10nm SuperFin process. It will combine the high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores, similar to how the Apple M1 chips function.

Intel’s Alder Lake chip built on 10nm process is far behind the 5nm Apple M1 chip. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker announced a transition to Apple M1 chip in 2020, which is based on a 5nm process. Apple has already launched the Apple MacBook Pro M1, MacBook Air M1, and the Mac mini M1 as the first set of products powering the latest chipsets.

The company also announced its new 11th gen H1 series processors for thin gaming laptops arriving in H1 2021. Alongside, the company also introduced its N-series Pentium Silver and Celeron processors for budget laptops. The two series are built on Intel’s 10nm process.

More details about the new Intel chips are expected to be released very soon.